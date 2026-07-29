(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Eulogies for political figures are prone to embellishment, but President Trump’s speech at the funeral for the late Senator Lindsey Graham offered one moment of candor. “He was extremely hawkish,” Trump said. “I can tell you, he never saw a war that he didn’t like.”

With both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance, Graham’s memorial service showcased how his two favorite wars are increasingly converging.