As Ukraine and Iran wars converge, Zelensky’s “big Israel” comes of age
By striking an Iranian ship and courting a wider war, Ukraine advances both Lindsey Graham’s legacy and Zelensky’s vow to remake his country in Israel’s image.
Eulogies for political figures are prone to embellishment, but President Trump’s speech at the funeral for the late Senator Lindsey Graham offered one moment of candor. “He was extremely hawkish,” Trump said. “I can tell you, he never saw a war that he didn’t like.”
With both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance, Graham’s memorial service showcased how his two favorite wars are increasingly converging.