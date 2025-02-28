As US floats revival of Istanbul talks, Zelensky and Starmer scramble
After the White House calls the thwarted Istanbul peace talks a "guidepost", Starmer and Zelensky visit Trump to make the case for war.
Thank you Aaron and the Judge.
One of the many ironies, that you alluded to, was that the US/CIA effectively created and armed ISIS/Al Qaeda ("allies" when useful, then "terrorists" then briefly not "terrorists" and now it seem "terrorists" again). All these US/GB et al/Halliburton & all the oligarchic multinational corporation created proxies, including colonialized & weaponized "Israel" placed smack in the center to do much of that dirty work with vast US weapons/Intel/$$.
All these proxies, so convenient and useful for destroying all the Middle Eastern Countries that were slated to go down in the 90's or possibly before. Often deflecting attention away from the US perpetrator behind the curtain. And without a shred of conscience, reducing their populations to living in terror and poverty and their land, animals, crops and all of Earth's gifts decimated. And then stealing and plundering their oil and resources. Same Sudan and so many others.. Same Ukraine, for slightly different purposes but the end result being staggering profits while each country is plunged into instability, sanctions, civil war and/or into debt in perpetuity to the IMF. All as planned.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/03/us-isis-syria-iraq
It's so painful and heartbreaking to watch this play out, to witness the magnitude of suffering, and feel so helpless to stop it.
Thanks, Aaron.