After two years of Israeli mass murder in Gaza, President Trump has done what his predecessor Joe Biden refused to do: use decisive US leverage to stop the bloodshed.

While an end to genocide is by definition a welcome development, the Trump-brokered agreement between Israel-Hamas does not address any of the issues that drive the crisis in the first place: namely, the Israeli military occupation of Palestinians and denial of their right to self-determination. In line with a long record, Israel is already violating the ceasefire terms by restricting the entry of aid to Gaza and carrying out continued attacks.

On Monday, as the deal came into effect, I appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss the genocide and its unresolved causes.

On sabotaged peace opportunities, before and after Oct. 7:

On Bill Clinton’s fateful lie and the radicalization of Israeli society: