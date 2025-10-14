Gaza deal takes effect, with underlying causes unchanged
Discussing the Gaza genocide on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."
After two years of Israeli mass murder in Gaza, President Trump has done what his predecessor Joe Biden refused to do: use decisive US leverage to stop the bloodshed.
While an end to genocide is by definition a welcome development, the Trump-brokered agreement between Israel-Hamas does not address any of the issues that drive the crisis in the first place: namely, the Israeli military occupation of Palestinians and denial of their right to self-determination. In line with a long record, Israel is already violating the ceasefire terms by restricting the entry of aid to Gaza and carrying out continued attacks.
On Monday, as the deal came into effect, I appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss the genocide and its unresolved causes.
On sabotaged peace opportunities, before and after Oct. 7:
On Bill Clinton’s fateful lie and the radicalization of Israeli society:
Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As usual, Aaron provides a cogent response that clearly demonstrates the criminality of Israel in this genocide.
New reports Today say Netanyahu is already reneging on Trump's Peace Deal which is not a Deal. It's an Israeli demand for the unconditional surrender of Hamas resisting the illegal occupation and the Israeli Genocide.
Preface: This 13th Day of October, 2025—Canada’s Day of Thanksgiving—arrives as history converges.
This 13th Day of October, 2025—Canada’s Day of Thanksgiving, so different from America’s later feast on November 27—arrives as history converges. Today, Israel ends its seven days of Sukkot, the divine remembrance it has forgotten, even as it imposes a permanent Sukkot upon the people of Gaza. On this same day, Israeli hostages return to homes and families—yet tens of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many held without charge, emerge to find no homes left, no families waiting, and no shelter from the ruins of a man-made wilderness.
https://rayjc.com/2025/10/13/the-apostolic-manifesto-the-majors-seal-from-a-canadian-jail-to-gazas-cry/