Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
2dEdited

Thank you for sharing this information Aaron. As an 82 YO "news junkie" I haven't seen any mention of it in US or Canadian MSM. I believed the Inspectors back then thinking OPCW rejecting the report of it's Inspectors on the ground indicated Israel/US information manipulation.

So telling!

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Andrew Thomas's avatar
Andrew Thomas
2d

I hope that Dr. Whalen can find suitable employment in an organization whose integrity at least approaches that of himself. It is hard to imagine that will be possible, though, in any organization infected by the fatal toxicity of the Collective West.

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