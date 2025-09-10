Aaron Mate

Diane J
2m

Even if a deal is made, you can guarantee that Israel will break it. How do you trust a compulsive liar? Unless you're incredibly naive, it's impossible.

Israel wants the land and oil, not a ceasefire. What deal can be made when your aggressor values the land more than its inhabitants? We can see for ourselves that the vast majority of Israelis consider Palestinians/Gazans to be subhuman. Whether Hamas releases the remaining hostages or not, Netanyahu has already stated he has no intention of stopping.

It's devastating to say, but unless there's military intervention from other countries, Israel will continue to kill as many people as possible and raze Gaza to the ground. I can only hope someone grows a conscience and a spine and chooses humanity over power and money.

Thanks, Aaron. 👍

