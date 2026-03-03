Aaron Mate

Mike Rube
2d

The US Empire wants a fragmented Iran and is desperate to control the world supply of oil, save the dollar, and to strangle the Chinese economy. The operative word is desperate. The US ultra rich, the empire, are scared shitless that their wealth and power will evaporate with the falling dollar. And it appears to be doing just that. Israel is their clueless Mideast enforcer. But the empire is pulling this shit all over the world.

Klaus
2dEdited

From the text of your article: “new definition of “America First”: if Israel chooses to go to war, then America Goes First.” & “By lunatics, Trump was not referring to his Israeli partners, but to the government of Iran.” Aaron, I only wish you wrote more often!

