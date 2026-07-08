Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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James Benkard's avatar
James Benkard
1d

Congratulations on your impending publication Aaron! A longtime fan, I have some inkling of how hard you've worked for this. Thanks for continuing to do the Grayzone live streams and Useful Idiots Monday Mourning despite all the work that went into this book. It'll go up on my shelf next to "Provoked."

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Henry Miller's avatar
Henry Miller
1d

Congrats Aaron! Just placed my order

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