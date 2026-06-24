Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Dienne's avatar
Dienne
2d

Are you seriously suggesting that the 2020 primary nomination of Joe Biden was legit? Do you remember it was held during COVID when Sanders gave his war chest to COVID relief and told people only to vote if they feel safe doing so, while Biden kept his money and told people voting was safe (a good friend of mine spent three weeks in the hospital with COVID after being an election judge). And then the Obama phone calls in which all other contenders conveniently dropped out except for Warren who was allowed to remain to split the progressive vote. Those factors and many other irregularities strongly suggest that votes did, in fact, overwhelmingly prefer Sanders, but, as in 2016, the DNC put their thumb (their whole body weight) on the scale to prevent that.

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Cecil Bean's avatar
Cecil Bean
2d

They will all soon fall into line w NATO as did Sanders and the so-called Squad.

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