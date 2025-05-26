The ongoing Israeli military assault on Gaza is, in my view, one of the worst crimes in human history. For the last year and a half, Israel has carried out a mass murder, ethnic cleansing, and now starvation campaign against a besieged, defenseless population of two million Palestinians.
On May 5th, journalist Chris Hedges and my father Gabor Maté spoke before an audience of 800 people in New York City on “Palestine: the Moral Issue of Our Time,” a fundraiser for the Middle East Children’s Alliance. I gave some introductory remarks, followed by speeches from Chris and Gabor, a two-way discussion between them, and finally questions from the audience. Video and audio below.
(One correction: I misspoke in referring to Gabor surviving “Nazi-occupied Germany.” I meant to say Hungary, his place of birth).
Video (via The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel):
Audio:
Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you Arron for all you do and Chris hedges too! ❤️ ❤️
This event was simply fantastic. During the Q and A Gabor exchanged with someone who felt guilty as a survivor of the Gaza holocaust. His answer brought tears to my eyes. As a Quebec intellectual and academic, please note that I am on the same page. Solidairement, Michel