(Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After weeks of fruitless talks, the Trump administration is increasingly suggesting that it will abandon its efforts to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“It’s not our war,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday. “If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on.” President Trump, Rubio added, could decide “in a matter of days whether or not this is doable.”

Given the extensive US role, it is disingenuous for Rubio to assert that a conflict that relies on US weaponry, intelligence, and planning is not “our war.” But the White House is clearly signaling that this era is coming to an end.