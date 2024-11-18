(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Throughout the Ukraine proxy war, President Biden has privately voiced complaints about his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that he has never shared publicly.

According to a recent book by the New York Times’ David Sanger, Biden has lamented that Zelensky, with his incessant requests for advanced US weaponry, is trying to “pull us into World War III.” Long atop Zelensky’s wish list is US permission to fire long-range missiles known as ATACMS deep into Russian territory -- which, Sanger reports, was “exactly Biden’s worst fear.”

With just two months left in his presidency and an incoming successor, Donald Trump, vowing to end a war that Biden regards as his signature foreign policy achievement, the outgoing Commander-in-Chief has found a way to overcome his worst fear. On Sunday, White House aides disclosed that Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use the ATACMS for long-range attacks inside Russia.