To push war on Iran, Trump sides with Israel over US intel
Trump openly ignores the US intelligence consensus that Iran does not have a nuclear weapons program.
Video:
Audio:
Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump's message is loud and clear. He couldn't care less about the American people. They're all just collateral damage. What happened to Make America Great Again, Donald? This level of arrogance, hubris and stupidity is astounding. It's not a game of chess.
His flagrant disregard for human life is beyond sickening. Does he believe adding 'God bless you all' will somehow cushion his betrayal of his citizens? It's truly frightening to know the fate of the world lies in the hands of so many unhinged leaders. Be safe, everyone.
Thanks for sharing, Aaron. Safe travels and best wishes.