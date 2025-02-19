Trump abandons Zelensky, triggering proxy war meltdown
In a historic shift, Trump says that Zelensky could have avoided the war that has torn Ukraine apart -- and now no longer has US backing.
Video:
Audio:
Thank you, Aaron. 🙌
I think Brian Berletic of The New Atlas summed up the actual details of what is happening and the why of it, as Brian usually does.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j9AwbTvJbz0