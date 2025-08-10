Trump-Putin summit to address Ukraine as new arms race looms
Excluding Zelensky, Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska to discuss "land swaps" consolidating Russian gains in Ukraine.
With his surprise announcement of an upcoming summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump may finally be preparing to fulfill his pledge to end the Ukraine war.
The news of a Russian-US presidential summit coincided with the end of Trump’s self-imposed deadline on Russia, wherein Moscow was told to accept a ceasefire or face crushing new US sanctions. Instead of following through on his threat, Trump only had warm words for Putin, who “I believe wants to see peace.” Trump even suggested that they have agreed on what peace would look like. “There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” Trump claimed. “We’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched.”
What exactly Trump means by “swapping” is unconfirmed.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Aaron Mate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.