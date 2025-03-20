Trump starts path to peace in Ukraine, acts like Biden in Gaza
In talks with Putin and Zelensky, Trump opens a window of opportunity for peace. But in Gaza, Trump endorses Netanyahu's sabotage of the ceasefire and resumption of atrocities.
Video:
Audio:
Trump has enough sense to realize Russia has won the war and he’s trying to figure out how to make it look like he got Putin cave in but Putin isn’t cooperating. Acting like Putin agreed to a ceasefire after he said he wouldn’t is a perfect example.
MSM didn’t even mention the slaughter in Gaza tonight and I doubt it will be covered in depth. I don’t think the indifference so many Americans feel toward this genocide is primarily about racism. The Iraq war is still vivid in people’s memory and the Arabs were relentlessly portrayed as “insurgents” “terrorists” and evil men who “put our troops in harm's way.” Never or almost never were they humanized or any justification given to the fact that we were invaders, not liberators.
Does Trump start path to peace in Ukraine??
No, there was no ceasefire.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gngXRPdTfCA
The whole thing, including the U.K., Germany and Emmanuel Macron was nothing but complete orchestra charade.
Putin has not okay any ceasefire.
I guess Trump wants WWIII. I say we tell MAGA to line up and enlist in the military even as Musk is trashing the veterans administration.