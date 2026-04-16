Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Susanna DeSorgo's avatar
Susanna DeSorgo
4d

I look forward to your updates in my e-mail; on the Judge, and wherever I can find you. Your updates are comprehensive and honest. Thank you for the work you do in keeping us informed. P.S. don't stop working on your book; can't wait for its publication. :}

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Fran
4dEdited

All our middle eastern wars were fought for Israel, all those Americans who died in those wars died for Israel. They have used the US long enough!!!!! Iran was always on Netanyahu's hit list, as were all the other countries destroyed in our Middle Eastern wars. The only one that I've seen who has given full recognition of this fact is Jeffery Sachs, who really spelled it out in his interview with Tucker Carlson. Israel wants to become number 1 in the region or as they say an imperial power which means it needs it's part of the world divided into smaller regional powers, like what's going on in Lebanon at the moment. Israel who implemented a genocide, and I'm sure is not finished has brought a sense of barbarism into the US and the world. I'm sick of them and US! If things were put into a broader context instead of referencing a particular war, people would have a broader, more realistic perspective and maybe that could end it all!

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