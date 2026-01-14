(Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After campaigning as a foe of US military interventions and regime change, particularly in the Middle East, President Trump is now threatening to bomb Iran for the second time in less than one year. In public comments this week, President Trump has encouraged Iranian protesters to take over government buildings and assured them that “help is on its way” in the form of “strong action.”

Whatever Trump decides—and whatever one thinks of the Iranian government—one certainty remains: he will not offer Iranians the most tangible help he could by ending the crippling sanctions that cause extreme hardship.