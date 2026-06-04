Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Chris G's avatar
Chris G
1d

Thank you, Aaron. How refreshing to read in a few short paragraphs the key elements involved in Trump's and Netanyahu's duplicity regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon and the failure of a peace agreement with Iran. I guarantee you could read pages of 'reporting' in the mainstream media on these issues and not get this type of clarity. The MSM is required to obfuscate the reality behind these events in order to shield the real culprits i.e. 'warmongers,' from accountability.

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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
1d

Trump and Israel don't make deals. They play deceitful games at the expense of, mostly, innocent black and brown people. They don't give a damn about the ones in their own country, so it really shouldn't be a surprise these two extremely corrupt, racist, greedy narcissists continue to prolong this brutal and bloody war.

If Trump truly wanted peace, he wouldn't have attacked Iran in the first place or made his recent threat to bomb Oman. He pops out lies like a Pez dispenser, so I'm not buying anything he says or does. When Israel actually adheres to a ceasefire, and there are no Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian bombings and murders, then maybe I'll change my mind.

Thanks, Aaron.

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