Diane J
Imagine having to make a deal with some of the worst people on the planet, knowing whatever decision you make the outcome is futile.

If Hamas agrees to release the remaining Israeli hostages, then they have no leverage against Israel, not that Netanyahu cared about the captives in the first place, but at least it was a small way to stop him from completely razing Gaza to the ground – killing everyone as well as the hostages.

All Netanyahu has to do is lie, one of his favourite pastimes, and accuse Hamas of breaking the agreement, and the genocide will resume and accelerate. What good is a free Palestine/Gaza without its civilians?

Thank you, Aaron. Your posts are highly valued.

As awful as the last two years have been, the one coming up will be just as bad for the Palestinians. There are about 1.5 million still alive in Gaza and nowhere for them to go. My bet is both Trump and Netanyahu thought they could force surrounding countries to take them as refugees and now they have a huge problem and the world is watching.

