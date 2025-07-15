Trump’s ‘turning point’ on Ukraine war is another empty threat against Russia
Threatening economic warfare against Russia's trading partners and unveiling new weapons for Ukraine, Trump excites DC war hawks but fails to change the game.
Before President Trump’s announcement of a new Ukraine policy, Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted a “turning point” in the proxy war he and other Washington hawks have long supported.
Whereas Trump has previously left the “door open” to Russia, Graham said, “that door is about to close,” and “the game... is about to change.” Going forward, a bipartisan sanctions measure will hand Trump “a sledgehammer” to impose secondary sanctions on states that do business with Moscow, making it “the most consequential sanction package in [US] history.” Moreover, he vowed, “in the coming days, you will see weapons flowing at a record level.”
Yet what Trump unveiled on Monday is far from a game-changer.
