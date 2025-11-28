Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in Washington
Trump has alternately blamed Ukraine and Russia for failing to end the war. The reaction to his new peace plan shows that the problem is closer to home.
Since taking office in January with a pledge to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Trump has alternately blamed each side for his failure to follow through.
The fallout from the disclosure of Trump’s new 28-point peace plan has exposed where the real blame lies. In a longstanding tradition, Washington’s bipartisan foreign-policy establishment and European NATO allies have worked relentlessly to sabotage Trump’s attempt to end a war that has already killed hundreds of thousands.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Aaron Mate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.