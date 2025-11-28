(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

Since taking office in January with a pledge to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Trump has alternately blamed each side for his failure to follow through.

The fallout from the disclosure of Trump’s new 28-point peace plan has exposed where the real blame lies. In a longstanding tradition, Washington’s bipartisan foreign-policy establishment and European NATO allies have worked relentlessly to sabotage Trump’s attempt to end a war that has already killed hundreds of thousands.