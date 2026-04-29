Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
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There is only one political party in the US (the duopoly) and its unitary foreign policy goal is consistent from decade to decade: to achieve and extend world empire, humanity be damned. Just understand that and all the day-to-day details make complete sense.

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Fran
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To me it doesn't matter who said what, or the reasons given, since it is meaningless! If Iran wasn't on Netanyahu's hitlist, and AIPAC no longer had the high degree of control over our political elected leaders and their agenda this topic would not even be under discussion. Yes Obama tried to implement peace in regard to Iran, but Netanyahu paid him a visit, but to no avail for a while but sooner or later ass kisser Trump came on the scene, but it could have been during the Biden administration with it's neocons in control, and would have been all too willing to help but they were side tracked by Israel's genocide. Just read put us in the hole for 25 billion so far and needed much more at home.

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