Ukraine's audacious operation; Israel's cynical aid scheme
Ukraine's drone attack humiliates Russia, but will it change the war? Plus, Israel's weaponization of aid in Gaza leads to another massacre; and a lengthy interview on Israel and Zionism.
Video:
Audio:
Interview w/ Myriam Francois
I recently sat down with journalist and filmmaker Myriam Francois to discuss Israel, Gaza, and Zionism. Watch here:
Your conversation with Myriam Francois was thought provoking, interesting, and well worth watching. I have seen her show on my YouTube feed but never watched it before. Thank you for all you do to educate us, Aaron. We are in unprecedented times right now…..And when you and Katie are together, the laughs as well as the content is nourishment! Stay well. You are needed.
ALL Dnjepar bridges should be destroyed