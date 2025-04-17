United on Israel, Trump's cabinet splits on Ukraine, Iran
Plus, a Zionist group tied to my family's survival during the Nazi Holocaust now calls for my censorship.
Video:
Audio:
Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
During the Trump administration I thought Mate and many others were being too harsh on Trump, which gave support to the lies the democrats spun, like Russia-gate, and later were able to claim a riot was an insurrection, but now he's being too kind to the man. From the beginning Trump knew that his acceptance of 100 million from Adelson gave a thumps up to the annexation of the West Bank, as she desired, which said to me the genocide was acceptable to him as well, and it is. As far as those Zionist who saw Palestine as a land without a people, well, they knew it wasn't true, especially since parts of Palestine were highly developed, railways, and trade, and I'm sure the Ottoman Empire had population statistics for the different areas of it's Empire. I'm sure the Zionist mindset was little different then the rest of Europe who had a colonial perspective, with a profound lack of regard for Arabs, for Muslims. I also don't know why he was so kind to Netanyahu, a bastard, always.
Great story about family history.. truth is stranger than fiction!!