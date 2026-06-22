Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
3d

If Hezbollah's a cancer, then what's Israel? They've continued to kill Lebanese civilians regardless of any deal made between Iran and the US – something Waltz is loath to acknowledge. Unless Trump can rein in Israel, then expect no peace, more lies and an increasing death toll. Another well written and accurate piece – depressing, but at least Starmer resigned today, so it's not all bad. Thank you, Aaron.

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Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
3d

Israel is alien remnant contaminant - see the Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells.

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