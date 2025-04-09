(Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)

During a recent visit to Washington – the most high-level by a Russian official since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev heaped praise on Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Ukraine war.

“President Trump's administration has made tremendous progress” toward peace, Dmitriev said, and moreover, has “stopped World War III from happening.”

In response, an indignant Michael McFaul, the hawkish former US ambassador to Russia, chided what he called “hyperbolic threats about World War III,” which he dismissed as “complete nonsense.”

While Dmitriev’s claim of Trump’s “tremendous progress” on peace in Ukraine may be premature, his invocation of World War III does not seem so objectionable in light of new revelations about how Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, escalated the conflict.