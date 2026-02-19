(Photo by Sedat Suna/Getty Images)

To shore up his threats to attack Iran, President Trump has overseen the largest US military build-up in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. One-third of the US Navy’s deployed fleet, including two aircraft carriers holding dozens of planes, is now concentrated around the Persian Gulf in preparation for a potential strike. That is not enough to sustain a long-term war, but enough to inflict serious damage to Iran’s infrastructure and leadership.

In comments today, Trump claimed that there have been “good talks with Iran” and that a deal is possible within a 10-day timeframe. But given his conduct in Venezuela, where a similar build-up led to a deadly bombing and kidnapping operation, some form of US military action is likely.