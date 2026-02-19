With largest build-up since Iraq, Trump threatens to go to war for Israel
While not even offering sanctions relief, the White House has insisted that Iran abandon its missile deterrent to Israeli aggression.
To shore up his threats to attack Iran, President Trump has overseen the largest US military build-up in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. One-third of the US Navy’s deployed fleet, including two aircraft carriers holding dozens of planes, is now concentrated around the Persian Gulf in preparation for a potential strike. That is not enough to sustain a long-term war, but enough to inflict serious damage to Iran’s infrastructure and leadership.
In comments today, Trump claimed that there have been “good talks with Iran” and that a deal is possible within a 10-day timeframe. But given his conduct in Venezuela, where a similar build-up led to a deadly bombing and kidnapping operation, some form of US military action is likely.