Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Christopher ..'s avatar
Christopher ..
2d

Also, big beautiful cuts over 10 years is pretty bad.

Here's one thing that jumped out from Google Gemeni

Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL): The proposed $37.9 million cut reduces the office from its 2025 level of approximately $43 million down to just $5.1 million.

Staffing Impact: This reduction reportedly slashes the workforce from 135 employees to only four full-time positions.

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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
2d

Yes, Trump. It's impossible to fund Medicare, Medicaid and child care programs. God forbid, you should help US citizens in need. That would be unreasonable. War, on the other hand, there's always plenty of money for needless death and destruction. Tupac Shakur must be turning in his grave.

Thanks, Aaron. Nice profile picture. 👍

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