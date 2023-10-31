(Photo By Francisco J. Olmo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

More than three weeks into Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip, the Ukraine proxy war has been displaced from global headlines. A new profile of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by Simon Schuster of Time Magazine, based on interviews with Zelensky and his top aides, makes clear that the Gaza crisis is not the only reason why. Schuster paints a bleak picture of a country depleted by battlefield losses, military desertions, rampant corruption, and a once-globally celebrated Ukrainian leader out of touch with his own cabinet, and reality.