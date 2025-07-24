Zelensky under fire, Israel attacks Syria, Russiagate revealed
Aaron Maté guest-hosts "System Update"
I guest-hosted Glenn Greenwald’s show “System Update” on Wednesday, July 23rd with the following guests: John Solomon of Just The News on new Russiagate revelations; Clark University’s Marta Havryshko on anti-Zelensky protests in Ukraine; and the University of Oklahoma’s Joshua Landis on Israel attacking Syria amid a new wave of sectarian massacres.
Video clips below. Watch the full episode here, or listen on Apple Podcasts here:
Video clips:
You did a great job of hosting Glenn's show, Aaron. All three stories were kept me glued to the show.
This is the first time I've watched GG's show. I will have to check him out. Great interviews, Aaron! Lovely to see positive YT comments. Lots of praise and requests for you to cover for GG again. Nice one 👍