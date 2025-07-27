Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Diane J
2d

"They're going to have to finish the job." Trump talks about genocide like it's a household chore. He churns out lie after lie so effortlessly and without a smidge of embarrassment, if that's even possible.

"Hamas didn't really want to make a deal." That's funny; I can remember them making offers, but Israel declined them. It appears Trump is suffering from selective memory loss.

I can't contain my anger and disgust. These people are willing to lie to save their cowardly skins rather than stop this genocide and save lives. Palestinians are just collateral damage, right, Trump? Let your buddies in Israel finish the job and slaughter innocent people so you can get back to your precious golf. Big deal.

Every time I dare to have a little hope, I get a swift reality check when I read articles like this.

Human life has very little value when they inconvenience the elites. A heartbreaking read.

Thank you, Aaron.

Paul Edwards
2d

It is a wonder--even to those of us who understand the cynical, flagrant dishonesty and treachery of our own country, and its vicious, anti-human function in the world--that there is no bottom to our moral degradation, no limit to its fomentation of death and misery everywhere.

In WWII, America stood aloof from the Nazi Holocaust and rejected the few Jews that contrived to escape it. Now, it sponsors a holocaust of its very own, funding and supporting the rabid, genocidal murder fest of Nazi Israel. One has to wonder, too, how much sicker, dirtier and more hideous America can become before it is poisoned to death by its own infection.

