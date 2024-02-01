Aaron Mate

Joy in HK fiFP
Feb 1, 2024

We the people now must step up and serve the interests of humanity by making our own contributions to UNRWA. https://www.unrwausa.org/donate

Along with your donation, please make a strong statement that if our government won't, we will.

There really are no depths to which these governments will not stoop to in order to fulfill their fascistic dreams of total control. While we still can, let's make the best of the time we have!

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Feb 1, 2024Edited

Shuttering UNRWA will simply make the inevitable Implosion of the UN all the more rapid:

The Empire of Lies (via these acts that Aid & Abet Genocide) have simply made it more Likely that Punitive Military Action is used by 'Israel's' neighbours against it in the Near Future:

'Israel' will Cease to exist completely; & the US has now made that outcome all but inevitable.

