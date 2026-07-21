Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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ikester8's avatar
ikester8
1dEdited

Thank you for your tireless work on this ever-relevant topic, Aaron, and kudos to the Brazilians for bring up their perfidy on the record. I'm sure you are not expecting the organization to right itself any time soon; certainly, I'm not. But either it does or it loses all international credibility, which is the first step towards replacing it. And don't get me started on the thoroughly corrupt IAEA.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
21h

Aaron you are not getting a lot of comments due to the finicky verification code mechanism. 1st time I waited 3 minutes for nothing. 2nd time code came in INBOX seconds later.

Thank-you for all your very hard work to prove what most of us knew back in 2018. The problem is that Trump45 (2017-2021) destroyed Syria and got a violent terrorist installed as president.

Yet murderer genocider bully Trump won by a landslide to be Trump-47 (2025-2029) because his lying and deceiving speeches at massive rallies and false Christianity were so effective that US population and press forgot - just like Epstein Files.

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