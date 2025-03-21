How NATO provoked Russia in Ukraine and prevented peace

This week I took part in two debates on the origins of Ukraine proxy war, and whether Donald Trump should use US leverage to bring it to an end.

The first was hosted by Young Voices before a live audience in New York City, featuring myself and Eli Lake of the Free Press.

In my opening statement, I argued that the US and NATO provoked Russia in Ukraine by expanding NATO, dismantling arms control, installing military assets threatening Russia, meddling in Ukraine, and blocking multiple opportunities for peace.

Watch my opening statement above, and the full debate here:

I took part in another Ukraine debate on the UK outlet GB News, with host Bev Turner and commentator Matthew Stadlen. Watch here: