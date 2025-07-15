Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Audio: Trump’s ‘turning point’ on Ukraine war is another empty threat against Russia
0:00
-8:35

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron Mate

Audio: Trump’s ‘turning point’ on Ukraine war is another empty threat against Russia

Narrated version.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Jul 15, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Read by Matthew Alford.

Trump’s ‘turning point’ on Ukraine war is another empty threat against Russia

Aaron Maté
·
Jul 15
Trump’s ‘turning point’ on Ukraine war is another empty threat against Russia

Before President Trump’s announcement of a new Ukraine policy, Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted a “turning point” in the proxy war he and other Washington hawks have long supported.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Aaron Maté
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture