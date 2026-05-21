Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Israel flaunts brutality after systematic sexual violence exposed
0:00
-20:45

Israel flaunts brutality after systematic sexual violence exposed

After Israel fails to suppress an exposé on its sexual violence against Palestinians, Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posts a video showing the abuse of abducted foreign activists.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
May 21, 2026

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