Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Israel flaunts brutality after systematic sexual violence exposed
After Israel fails to suppress an exposé on its sexual violence against Palestinians, Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posts a video showing the abuse of abducted foreign activists.
May 21, 2026
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
Authors
Recent Episodes