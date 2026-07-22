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Narrated version: As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the record
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Narrated version: As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the record

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Read by Matthew Alford.

As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the record

Aaron Maté
·
Jul 21
As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the record

In just two days this month, the new government of Syria was handed two major victories toward reversing the country’s longstanding pariah status in the US-dominated global order.

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