Narrated version: As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the record

Aaron MateNarrated version: As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the record0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:19-8:19Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenNarrated version: As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the recordAaron MatéJul 22, 2026∙ Paid94ShareRead by Matthew Alford.As US and OPCW move on, Brazil puts Syria cover-up on the recordAaron Maté·Jul 21In just two days this month, the new government of Syria was handed two major victories toward reversing the country’s longstanding pariah status in the US-dominated global order.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesMoscow moves on from Trump's empty peace talkJul 21 • Aaron MatéNarrated version: Chasing a ‘winner’, Trump fuels a Ukraine escalation he once opposedJul 19 • Aaron MatéTrump's Iran, Lebanon deals privilege Israel over peaceJul 1 • Aaron MatéIsrael decides a Democratic primary, and Trump's Iran talksJun 24 • Aaron MatéAudio: US-Israel row with Iran over Lebanon centers on ‘cancer’ of ‘national liberation’Jun 22 • Aaron MatéTrump has not stopped Israel from blowing up his Iran dealJun 17 • Aaron MatéAudio: Trump’s Iran deal is a pause, not peaceJun 15 • Aaron Maté