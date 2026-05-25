Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Roger Waters's avatar
Roger Waters
11h

Thank you for the name check Inspector B. Much love and great respect. R.

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Ingrid Hahn's avatar
Ingrid Hahn
1d

Congratulations for rising from the ashes, Dr. Brendan Whelan and Aaron Mate! The world still consists of good and great souls working tirelessly and almost single handely for truth. Such intrigue would make a great film. In secret. Available for millions and billions before evil forces press delete. I am in awe!

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