Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

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Chris G's avatar
Chris G
3d

This agreement, even if only a temporary pause, looks like a strategic error on the part of Iran. The Hormuz squeeze was just a few weeks away from imposing major economic costs on the US and its Western allies. A recession, or worse, would have been the result, along with major political damage to Trump, and likely his Zionist backers and influencers.

With the US stock market bubble, compounded by the AI bubble, the US public increasingly turning against Israel, and the midterm elections just a few months away, the timing could not have been better for Iran to simply sit on its hands for a few more weeks and watch the collapse of Western economies--giving them a taste of what "maximum pressure" means in an economic sense. I'm not sure Iran will ever have such a major strategic opportunity again.

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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
3d

Spot on assessment, Aaron. Many thanks. 👍

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