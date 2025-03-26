Uproar focuses on Trump team's Signal mishap, not bombing Yemen for Israel
The controversy over the Trump administration's Signal group chat ignores a fundamental question: why is the US bombing Yemen? Plus, a UK journalist calls for censoring my debate on Ukraine.
Video:
Audio:
I'm not in the least surprised a UK journalist calls for censoring your talk on Ukraine, the UK is rabidly pro Ukraine and anything that even smells of impartiality is seen as pro Russian and therefore unworthy of a mention. Withing the EU itself, the media is shamefully biased in one direction and therefore unable to inform a reader/listener with anything resembling truth.
We are bombing Yemen because Israel wants us to.