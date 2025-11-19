Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Szabo's avatar
Anna Szabo
7d

I pray for the day Israel disintegrates .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
7d

Basically the UN has just given the the green light for the US and Israel to carry on as before. The Gaza genocide continues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Maté
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture