Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Israel decides a Democratic primary, and Trump's Iran talks
0:00
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Israel decides a Democratic primary, and Trump's Iran talks

Israel was a key factor in a sweeping progressive win in New York's Democratic primary. The same for Trump's talks with Iran, now threatened by Israeli aggression in Lebanon.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Jun 24, 2026

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