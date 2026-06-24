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Israel decides a Democratic primary, and Trump's Iran talks
Israel was a key factor in a sweeping progressive win in New York's Democratic primary. The same for Trump's talks with Iran, now threatened by Israeli aggression in Lebanon.
Jun 24, 2026
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
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