Audio: US-Israel row with Iran over Lebanon centers on ‘cancer’ of ‘national liberation’

Direct talks between the US and Iran, the first since the Trump administration and Israel launched their failed regime change war in February, have ended in what Qatari and Pakistani mediators describe as “encouraging progress.” The US has temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil exports, while Tehran has rep…
Direct talks between the US and Iran, the first since the Trump administration and Israel launched their failed regime change war in February, have ended in what Qatari and Pakistani mediators describe as “encouraging progress.” The US has temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil exports, while Tehran has rep…