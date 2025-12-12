Article audio: Zelensky resists ceding Donbas, after abandoning it years ago

Aaron Mate

Narrated version.
Dec 12, 2025
Read by Matthew Alford.

Zelensky resists ceding Donbas, after abandoning it years ago

Dec 12
Zelensky resists ceding Donbas, after abandoning it years ago

Since the Trump administration began pressuring him to reach a peace deal with Russia last month, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to cede any territory to Moscow. On Thursday, after a new round of salvos from President Trump, Zelensky appeared to leave some wiggle room. “The Russians want the whole of Donbas — we don’t accept that,” Zelensky told reporters. However, for the first time, he floated the idea of putting the issue to a national vote: “I believe that the Ukrainian people will answer this question. Whether in the form of elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian people must have a say.”

