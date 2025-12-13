Hamas negotiator on Israel's ceasefire violations and new barriers to Palestinian freedom

As Israel violates the ceasefire with relentless attacks on Gaza, The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté sits down with senior Hamas negotiator Basem Naim in Doha, Qatar.



Naim survived the Israeli military’s attack on a gathering of Hamas officials in September. He discusses the UN-endorsed demand that Hamas disarm without a path to Palestinian self-determination; faltering efforts to unify Palestinian political factions; the bid to free political prisoners including Marwan Barghouti; the new Syrian government’s interdiction of weapons shipments to Hezbollah, and more.



Guest: Dr. Basem Naim. Doha-based Hamas negotiator and former head of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Watch the video at The Grayzone’s YouTube channel or below.