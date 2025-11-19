Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Obama official laments that "Never Again" applies to everyone
According to Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz, outrage over the Gaza genocide results from not enough censorship and too much Holocaust education.
Nov 19, 2025
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
Recent Episodes