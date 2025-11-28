Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Article audio: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in Washington
0:00
-10:34

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron Mate

Article audio: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in Washington

Narrated version.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Nov 28, 2025
∙ Paid

Read by Matthew Alford.

Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in Washington

Aaron Maté
·
Nov 28
Trump’s Ukraine peace plan faces a familiar foe in Washington

Since taking office in January with a pledge to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Trump has alternately blamed each side for his failure to follow through.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Aaron Mate to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Aaron Maté
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture