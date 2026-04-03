Aaron Mate

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Aaron Mate
Audio: With no exit plan, Trump’s war for US-Israeli dominance seeks long-term Iranian suffering
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Audio: With no exit plan, Trump’s war for US-Israeli dominance seeks long-term Iranian suffering

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Aaron Maté
Apr 03, 2026
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Read by Matthew Alford.

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