Audio: With no exit plan, Trump’s war for US-Israeli dominance seeks long-term Iranian suffering

Aaron MateAudio: With no exit plan, Trump’s war for US-Israeli dominance seeks long-term Iranian suffering0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:22-7:22Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Aaron MateSubscribe to listenAudio: With no exit plan, Trump’s war for US-Israeli dominance seeks long-term Iranian sufferingNarrated version.Aaron MatéApr 03, 2026∙ Paid53118ShareRead by Matthew Alford.Aaron Mate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Aaron Maté.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Aaron MateReporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.SubscribeAuthorsAaron MatéRecent EpisodesTrump's choice: escalate, or claim a fake victoryApr 1 • Aaron MatéTrump buys time for a new escalationMar 24 • Aaron MatéSenior Trump official resigns over Iran warMar 17 • Aaron MatéCan Trump find an Iran exit ramp? Mar 10 • Aaron MatéArticle audio: With ‘Epic Fury’, regime change radicals go to war on IranMar 2 • Aaron MatéAudio: With largest build-up since Iraq, Trump threatens to go to war for IsraelFeb 19 • Aaron MatéAudio: In nuclear race with Russia, Trump goes back to a Cold War futureFeb 6 • Aaron Maté