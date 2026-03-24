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Trump buys time for a new escalation
As Trump claims a new diplomatic off-ramp, US forces gear up for an assault on the Strait of Hormuz. Plus, a rare high-level admission of the dirty war on Syria, and how it led to Iran.
Mar 24, 2026
Aaron Mate
Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.Reporting and analysis by award-winning independent journalist.
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