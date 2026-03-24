Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate

Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
Trump buys time for a new escalation
0:00
-23:57

Trump buys time for a new escalation

As Trump claims a new diplomatic off-ramp, US forces gear up for an assault on the Strait of Hormuz. Plus, a rare high-level admission of the dirty war on Syria, and how it led to Iran.
Aaron Maté's avatar
Aaron Maté
Mar 24, 2026

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