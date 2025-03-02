Aaron Mate
Zelensky's hostility to peace triggers White House meltdown
Long rewarded by Washington and NATO for undermining diplomacy with Russia, Zelensky grew confrontational -- and told outright falsehoods -- when Donald…
7 hrs ago
Aaron Maté
February 2025
As US floats revival of Istanbul talks, Zelensky and Starmer scramble
After the White House calls the thwarted Istanbul peace talks a "guidepost", Starmer and Zelensky visit Trump to make the case for war.
Feb 28
Aaron Maté
Admitting that Russia was provoked, Trump admin tells Ukraine war's forbidden truth
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine hits the three-year mark, the White House abandons a narrative that has fueled the conflict.
Feb 24
Aaron Maté
Trump abandons Zelensky, triggering proxy war meltdown
In a historic shift, Trump says that Zelensky could have avoided the war that has torn Ukraine apart -- and now no longer has US backing.
Feb 19
Aaron Maté
As Trump talks peace, Ukraine and NATO learn their place
Excluding Ukraine and Europe from peace talks with Russia, Trump reminds his proxies that Washington runs the war.
Feb 16
Aaron Maté
Tulsi Gabbard confirmed; Trump threatens Gaza ceasefire
Tulsi Gabbard, long smeared for opposing US intelligence deceptions, now oversees US intelligence. Plus, Trump threatens the ceasefire deal, and I speak…
Feb 12
Aaron Maté
In Ukraine, USAID aids US hegemony
The gutting of USAID will hurt people in need worldwide. Yet as the case of Ukraine shows, the agency has also been used to spread conflict and…
Feb 9
Aaron Maté
Trump's farcical Gaza plan masks ongoing Israeli-made disaster
By calling for the US to one day "take over" Gaza, Trump backs Netanyahu's active campaign to make it unlivable.
Feb 6
Aaron Maté
January 2025
Backlash to Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel in top intel jobs falls flat
In a landmark moment, Gabbard invoked the OPCW whistleblowers who challenged a Syria chemical weapons cover-up. Meanwhile, Democrats avoided Russiagate…
Jan 30
Aaron Maté
Despite smear campaign, Tulsi Gabbard is not at odds with US intel on Syria
Detractors claim that Tulsi Gabbard's views on Syria are in direct conflict with the US intelligence agencies that she is nominated to oversee. The…
Jan 29
Aaron Maté
In Ukraine, top US official admits that "success" meant "suffering"
As Donald Trump offers mixed signals on Ukraine, the Biden camp and Kyiv grapple with the costs of shunning diplomacy.
Jan 27
Aaron Maté
Trump's choice in Ukraine: make peace, or 'crush the Russians'
With Russiagate no longer hindering diplomacy, US and Ukrainian officials recognize that Trump will have more leeway to end the Ukraine war.
Jan 12
Aaron Maté
