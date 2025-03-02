Aaron Mate

February 2025

As US floats revival of Istanbul talks, Zelensky and Starmer scramble
After the White House calls the thwarted Istanbul peace talks a "guidepost", Starmer and Zelensky visit Trump to make the case for war.
  
Aaron Maté
3
Admitting that Russia was provoked, Trump admin tells Ukraine war’s forbidden truth
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine hits the three-year mark, the White House abandons a narrative that has fueled the conflict.
  
Aaron Maté
56
Trump abandons Zelensky, triggering proxy war meltdown
In a historic shift, Trump says that Zelensky could have avoided the war that has torn Ukraine apart -- and now no longer has US backing.
  
Aaron Maté
3
As Trump talks peace, Ukraine and NATO learn their place
Excluding Ukraine and Europe from peace talks with Russia, Trump reminds his proxies that Washington runs the war.
  
Aaron Maté
22
Tulsi Gabbard confirmed; Trump threatens Gaza ceasefire
Tulsi Gabbard, long smeared for opposing US intelligence deceptions, now oversees US intelligence. Plus, Trump threatens the ceasefire deal, and I speak…
  
Aaron Maté
4
In Ukraine, USAID aids US hegemony
The gutting of USAID will hurt people in need worldwide. Yet as the case of Ukraine shows, the agency has also been used to spread conflict and…
  
Aaron Maté
14
Trump's farcical Gaza plan masks ongoing Israeli-made disaster
By calling for the US to one day "take over" Gaza, Trump backs Netanyahu's active campaign to make it unlivable.
  
Aaron Maté
5

January 2025

Backlash to Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel in top intel jobs falls flat
In a landmark moment, Gabbard invoked the OPCW whistleblowers who challenged a Syria chemical weapons cover-up. Meanwhile, Democrats avoided Russiagate…
  
Aaron Maté
3
Despite smear campaign, Tulsi Gabbard is not at odds with US intel on Syria
Detractors claim that Tulsi Gabbard's views on Syria are in direct conflict with the US intelligence agencies that she is nominated to oversee. The…
  
Aaron Maté
6
In Ukraine, top US official admits that “success” meant “suffering”
As Donald Trump offers mixed signals on Ukraine, the Biden camp and Kyiv grapple with the costs of shunning diplomacy.
  
Aaron Maté
18
Trump’s choice in Ukraine: make peace, or ‘crush the Russians’
With Russiagate no longer hindering diplomacy, US and Ukrainian officials recognize that Trump will have more leeway to end the Ukraine war.
  
Aaron Maté
26
